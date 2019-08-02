Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $31.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.27. Trupanion has a 52-week low of $22.38 and a 52-week high of $46.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1,062.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

In other news, Director Murray B. Low sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan Levitan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $443,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,275.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,153 shares of company stock worth $1,875,757 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRUP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price objective on Trupanion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Trupanion from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

