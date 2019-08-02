Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Northland Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.31% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We therefore maintain our OP rating and $40 price target. Key Points TRUP reported Q2:19 revenue of $92.2M (+26% YoY), ahead of our and the Street’s $91.2M estimate, and adjusted EBITDA of $1.3M, compared to our $2.2M estimate and the Street’s $2.5M. $77.7M was in-line with our $77.8M (+22% YoY), while YoY), compared to our $13.4M, drove the top-line upside in the quarter, due to higher enrolled pets in the company’s B2B offering. Despite the better than expected top-line, variability in claims per pet versus ARPP growth drove weaker gross margins. When paired with slightly higher than anticipated opex, EPS of $(0.06) missed our $(0.03) estimate and consensus $(0.02).””

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of TRUP traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.42. 3,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,048.33 and a beta of 1.32. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $46.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.17 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. Trupanion’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, CRO Margaret Tooth sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $26,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,523,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,563,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,757 over the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 12,818.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

