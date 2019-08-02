TTC (TTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.95 Million

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One TTC coin can currently be bought for $0.0657 or 0.00000624 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Upbit, IDEX and Bittrex. TTC has a market capitalization of $21.95 million and approximately $641,656.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TTC has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.16 or 0.05695813 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00045333 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000184 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001155 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC (TTC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 790,874,117 coins and its circulating supply is 333,848,961 coins. TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol.

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, BitForex, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

