TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded TTM Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded TTM Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TTM Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Shares of TTM Technologies stock remained flat at $$11.66 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,801,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,448. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $19.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $633.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the second quarter worth about $535,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $216,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 27.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 16,862 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 30,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 24,029 shares during the period.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

Featured Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.