TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TUWOY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.50.

Shares of TUWOY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.11. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26. TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $1.71. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.39.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

