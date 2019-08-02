Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09), Morningstar.com reports. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.53. 38,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,345. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.81. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $7.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TKC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKC. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 653,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 16,364 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 14.0% during the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,892,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,294,000 after acquiring an additional 721,794 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 54.0% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 33,188 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 11,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter valued at $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

