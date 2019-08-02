Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.32%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 27,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,345. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.67. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on TKC. ValuEngine raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,892,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,294,000 after purchasing an additional 721,794 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 653,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 16,364 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 224,565 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 303,918 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 275,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 63,684 shares during the period. 3.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.