Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09), Morningstar.com reports. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter.

TKC traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.54. 569,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,757. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKC. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 653,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 16,364 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 14.0% during the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,892,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,294,000 after buying an additional 721,794 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 54.0% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 33,188 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 11,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter worth $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TKC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

