Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 9,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 22,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 19,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TYL traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.41. 5,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,315. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.37. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $252.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.14.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $210,515.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,950,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian K. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $882,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,932 shares in the company, valued at $10,576,195.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,636 shares of company stock worth $13,101,345. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

