UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Hammerson (LON:HMSO)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HMSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hammerson to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector performer rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hammerson presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 365.46 ($4.78).

LON:HMSO traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 214 ($2.80). The stock had a trading volume of 5,881,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,840,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 275.70. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of -6.28. Hammerson has a 12-month low of GBX 248.60 ($3.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 525 ($6.86).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.10 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. Hammerson’s payout ratio is -0.76%.

In other Hammerson news, insider Andrew Formica acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £63,800 ($83,366.00). Also, insider Carol Welch acquired 7,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.49) per share, for a total transaction of £19,920.87 ($26,030.15). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 46,461 shares of company stock worth $13,387,087.

About Hammerson

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

