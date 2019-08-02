UEX (TSE:UEX) Stock Price Down 12.5%

UEX Co. (TSE:UEX) shares were down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, approximately 927,739 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 413,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Separately, Eight Capital dropped their price target on UEX from C$0.50 to C$0.45 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62.

UEX (TSE:UEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.05 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UEX Co. will post -0.0206452 EPS for the current year.

About UEX (TSE:UEX)

UEX Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium and cobalt properties in Canada. The company holds mineral property interests in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan. It primarily focuses on the Christie Lake project, the Horseshoe-Raven project, the Shea Creek project, and the West Bear project.

