UIL Energy (ASX:UIL) Trading ∞ Higher

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40.

UIL Energy Company Profile (ASX:UIL)

UIL Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and evaluates oil and gas properties in Western Australia. It holds interest in gas and liquids plays that cover an area of approximately 2,558 square kilometers located in Perth basin. The company was formerly known as UIL Energy Australia Pty Ltd and changed its name to UIL Energy Limited in April 2012.

