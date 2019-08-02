Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Receives “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ULE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a top pick rating and issued a GBX 1,820 ($23.78) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Numis Securities started coverage on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued an add rating and a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,734.11 ($22.66).

Shares of LON ULE opened at GBX 1,908 ($24.93) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,725.56. Ultra Electronics has a 52-week low of GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,008 ($26.24).

Ultra Electronics Company Profile

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, an electrical and electronics engineering company, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

