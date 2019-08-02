Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Trading Down 7.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) were down 7.9% on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $83.00 to $79.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical traded as low as $55.40 and last traded at $55.66, approximately 569,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 538,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.43.

RARE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.07.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $75,399.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after buying an additional 74,608 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 10,365 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.77.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by $0.01. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 51.00% and a negative net margin of 550.30%. The business had revenue of $24.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.