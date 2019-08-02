Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Ultralife had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 27.96%. The firm had revenue of $29.40 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ ULBI traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.25. The stock had a trading volume of 15,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,680. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.25. Ultralife has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The company has a market capitalization of $140.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULBI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ultralife in the 1st quarter valued at $550,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Ultralife in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ultralife by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 81,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,060,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,628 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ultralife by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares during the period. 32.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

