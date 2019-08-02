UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Given Buy Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UMH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $16.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.67 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 11.83% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.30%.

In other UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $105,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 623,243 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 18,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $243,998.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 19,422 shares of company stock valued at $254,990 over the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 114.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 32.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 5,101.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

