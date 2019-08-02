Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.33-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.34898055-5.4009124 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.38 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Under Armour from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley set a $12.00 target price on Under Armour and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Pivotal Research reiterated a hold rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Under Armour from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 target price on Under Armour and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Under Armour has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.90.

Shares of NYSE:UA traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.19. 3,576,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,273,917. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 71.07 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16. Under Armour has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 1.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

