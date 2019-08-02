Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.33-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.34898055-5.4009124 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.38 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on UA shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price objective on Under Armour and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Under Armour from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price objective on Under Armour and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Pivotal Research restated a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Under Armour from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.90.

Shares of UA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.19. 3,438,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,307. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 71.07 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.16. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $24.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

