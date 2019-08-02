Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.33-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.35.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Under Armour from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Pivotal Research reiterated a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.47.

Shares of UAA stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $21.57. 7,780,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,891,132. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Under Armour has a one year low of $16.52 and a one year high of $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.20.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

