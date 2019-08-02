Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 1.0% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $1,036,317,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 29.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,222,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,712,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,756 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 16,626.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,689,126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,049 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 15,456.0% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,298,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,955 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 17,755.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 798,662 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $79,866,000 after purchasing an additional 794,189 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.09. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $128.08 and a 12 month high of $180.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cascend Securities cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $174.06 per share, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

