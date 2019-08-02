United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Lucia Wealth Services LLC

Lucia Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,645,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,636,496,000 after buying an additional 2,391,075 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,939,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $998,944,000 after buying an additional 369,077 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,008,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $779,687,000 after buying an additional 585,738 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $491,939,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 83.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,475,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $119.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.82.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $117.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.89 and a 52 week high of $125.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 175.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

