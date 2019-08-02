United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given a $119.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) received a $119.00 target price from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UPS. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.82.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $116.98 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $89.89 and a twelve month high of $125.09. The stock has a market cap of $103.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The company had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 639,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,995,000 after acquiring an additional 45,254 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 55.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

