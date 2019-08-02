United States Lime & Minerals Inc (USLM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the construction company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

United States Lime & Minerals has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ:USLM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.21 million, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.67 and a quick ratio of 9.37. United States Lime & Minerals has a twelve month low of $68.20 and a twelve month high of $85.85.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.80 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 13.98%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised United States Lime & Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

