United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. United Technologies makes up 1.0% of Webster Bank N. A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $7,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTX. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 625.5% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTX traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.89. 30,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,991,974. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.20. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $100.48 and a 1-year high of $144.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $116.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. United Technologies’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.63%.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $583,281.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,246.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays increased their target price on United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Vertical Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.21.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

