Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 target price on Unity Biotechnology and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.50.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of Unity Biotechnology stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $6.80. 243,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of -0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.27. Unity Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $24.56.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 293.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 171,696 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Unity Biotechnology by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,851,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,618,000 after buying an additional 288,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Unity Biotechnology by 1,273.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 16,895 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Unity Biotechnology by 183.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 18,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.