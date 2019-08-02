Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.46, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $118.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.26 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 28.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Universal Display updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Universal Display stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $208.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,241. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.00. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $78.78 and a 52 week high of $218.15.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on OLED. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $167.89 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.87.

In other Universal Display news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 25,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $5,095,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $1,241,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,068,165.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,227 shares of company stock valued at $24,676,468 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.