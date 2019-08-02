Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target Raised to $223.00

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $180.00 to $223.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.05% from the stock’s previous close.

OLED has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Universal Display from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED traded down $6.28 on Friday, reaching $202.64. The company had a trading volume of 91,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,383. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $78.78 and a 52-week high of $218.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.69, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.55.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.46. Universal Display had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $118.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 110.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Display will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Display news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 25,477 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $5,095,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Janice K. Mahon sold 20,819 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.24, for a total value of $3,544,226.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,305,519.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,227 shares of company stock valued at $24,676,468. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,413,000 after buying an additional 32,314 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,586,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 240.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 13,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

