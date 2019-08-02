Unobtanium (UNO) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4,032.00

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Unobtanium has a market capitalization of $24.61 million and approximately $4,032.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded up 58% against the US dollar. One Unobtanium coin can now be purchased for $122.57 or 0.01165296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and C-CEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unobtanium alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,508.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $325.71 or 0.03099364 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006992 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00021363 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000335 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

About Unobtanium

Unobtanium (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 200,766 coins. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner. The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno.

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unobtanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unobtanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.