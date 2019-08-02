Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Announces Earnings Results

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $121.57 million for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 146.85%.

Urban One stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.21. 15,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,870. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13. The stock has a market cap of $102.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.57. Urban One has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Urban One stock. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its stake in Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONEK) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,206,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC owned 7.00% of Urban One worth $6,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Urban One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

