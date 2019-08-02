Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.49.

URBN traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $22.21. The company had a trading volume of 57,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,148. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.28.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $42,713,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 182.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 811,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after purchasing an additional 524,469 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,682,118 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $188,646,000 after purchasing an additional 368,920 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 120,393.6% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 300,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,893,000 after acquiring an additional 299,780 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $7,276,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

