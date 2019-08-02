US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ECOL. BidaskClub cut US Ecology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. UBS Group upgraded US Ecology from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.20.

NASDAQ ECOL traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $62.99. 92,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,703. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. US Ecology has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $77.15. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.48.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. US Ecology had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that US Ecology will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. US Ecology’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in US Ecology by 6.1% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in US Ecology by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

