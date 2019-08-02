US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. US Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $413.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE USX traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.65. 368,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,922. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.52 million and a PE ratio of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. US Xpress Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34.

In other US Xpress Enterprises news, insider William Eric Fuller sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $502,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Rickel purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 1,533.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 7.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

USX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stephens downgraded US Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

