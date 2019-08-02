USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut USA Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on USA Technologies from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.

USAT traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.00. 1,053,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,772. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20. USA Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $16.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in USA Technologies by 929.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10,708 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in USA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in USA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in USA Technologies by 290.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 12,873 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in USA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

