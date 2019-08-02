V Systems (VSYS) Price Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days

V Systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One V Systems coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, BitForex and KuCoin. V Systems has a market capitalization of $400.67 million and approximately $17.01 million worth of V Systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, V Systems has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00267935 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.15 or 0.01414239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000784 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00023036 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00110997 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000531 BTC.

V Systems Profile

V Systems' total supply is 3,675,931,190 coins and its circulating supply is 1,771,072,726 coins. V Systems' official message board is medium.com/vsystems. The Reddit community for V Systems is /r/V_SYSTEMS and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. V Systems' official website is www.v.systems.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling V Systems

