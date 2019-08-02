Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $2.03. Valhi shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 2,391 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market cap of $773.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 3.28.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 80.44% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $486.20 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHI. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valhi in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Valhi in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valhi by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Valhi by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valhi by 70.8% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 44,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 18,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Valhi Company Profile (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

