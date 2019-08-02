ValuEngine Downgrades Advanced Info Service PCL (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Advanced Info Service PCL (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Advanced Info Service PCL from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Get Advanced Info Service PCL alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVIFY traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.86. The company had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 636. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74. Advanced Info Service PCL has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.23.

Advanced Info Service PCL Company Profile

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited operates as a mobile phone network company primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 900 MHz; and in 2.1 GHz and 1800 MHz frequencies.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Info Service PCL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Info Service PCL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.