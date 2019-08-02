ValuEngine Downgrades Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) to Sell

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Century Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

Century Bancorp stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,529. Century Bancorp has a 1 year low of $65.15 and a 1 year high of $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.15. The firm has a market cap of $467.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $28.25 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 3,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.36 per share, for a total transaction of $322,410.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 691,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,762,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.00 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 703,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,386,433. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,660 shares of company stock worth $1,374,098. Company insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,604,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Century Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Century Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 113,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Century Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Century Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.