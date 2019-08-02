ValuEngine Downgrades Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) to Hold

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chiasma in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Chiasma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Chiasma in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Chiasma in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.55.

Shares of CHMA traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 560,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,699. The stock has a market cap of $176.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.00. Chiasma has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $9.25.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Chiasma will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $63,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $63,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chiasma in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Chiasma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chiasma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Chiasma by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,996 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 16,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

