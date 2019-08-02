ValuEngine Downgrades Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) to Hold

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cyren in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ CYRN traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 11,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,317. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Cyren has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $85.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.38.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Cyren had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 50.68%. The business had revenue of $9.66 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Cyren will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cyren by 27.5% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,055,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 228,037 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cyren by 32.8% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 517,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 127,900 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cyren by 7.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 463,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 33,250 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Cyren by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyren during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Cyren Company Profile

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions worldwide. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

