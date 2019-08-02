ValuEngine Downgrades Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke DSM from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke DSM from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke DSM presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RDSMY traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.01. 24,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,872. Koninklijke DSM has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and materials businesses in the Netherlands, North America, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally.. The company operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.