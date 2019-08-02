ValuEngine Downgrades SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) to Sell

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.64.

Shares of SSNC traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $45.63. 1,800,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,671. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.96 and a 12 month high of $67.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.66.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 7.22%. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SS&C Technologies news, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 10,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $607,344.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,910 shares in the company, valued at $593,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 202.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth $48,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

