ValuEngine Lowers AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) to Sell

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EQH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AXA Equitable from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AXA Equitable from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

NYSE EQH traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,660,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,710. AXA Equitable has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $23.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.69.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that AXA Equitable will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Axa sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $834,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Pearson bought 49,000 shares of AXA Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $996,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXA Equitable by 77.9% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of AXA Equitable in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in AXA Equitable by 38.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in AXA Equitable during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in AXA Equitable by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AXA Equitable

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

