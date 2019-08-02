ValuEngine Lowers Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) to Hold

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Drive Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of DS stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $5.14. 223,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,899. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $347.22 million, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.31. Drive Shack has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $6.62.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $53.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.13 million. Drive Shack had a negative return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 12.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Drive Shack will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Drive Shack in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Drive Shack by 261.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 12,254 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Drive Shack by 9.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Drive Shack by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 53,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Drive Shack by 10.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 317,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 30,838 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

