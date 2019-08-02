ValuEngine Lowers OCADO GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of OCADO GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OCADO GRP PLC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS OCDDY traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.37. 8,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940. OCADO GRP PLC/S has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $39.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

About OCADO GRP PLC/S

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

