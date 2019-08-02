ValuEngine Upgrades Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

AOIFF traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.88. 15,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,063. Africa Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94.

Get Africa Oil alerts:

Africa Oil Company Profile

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya and Ethiopia. It holds interests primarily in the East African Rift Basin. The company also holds an interest in a producing asset in deep-water Nigeria. The company was formerly known as Canmex Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Africa Oil Corp.

Read More: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.