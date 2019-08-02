ValuEngine Upgrades Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) to “Buy”

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Arcimoto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Roth Capital set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Arcimoto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Shares of FUV stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.00. 8,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,376. The stock has a market cap of $49.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08. Arcimoto has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $7.35.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 128.58% and a negative net margin of 12,476.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcimoto will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arcimoto stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Arcimoto as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.