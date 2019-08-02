ValuEngine Upgrades CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) to “Buy”

CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CUI. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of CUI Global in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on CUI Global from $6.00 to $2.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.76. The company had a trading volume of 18,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.24. CUI Global has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85.

CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter. CUI Global had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that CUI Global will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CUI Global by 1.9% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 733,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of CUI Global by 34.9% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 984,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 254,518 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of CUI Global by 5.1% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 839,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 40,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CUI Global by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 226,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

CUI Global Company Profile

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power and Electromechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers power solutions that consists of external and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, and intelligent control of energy products; components, including connectors, speakers, and buzzers; and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors, which addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries.

