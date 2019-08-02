ValuEngine Upgrades ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ELIO) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ELIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ELIO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.41. 856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,613. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64. ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

About ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH

Elio Motors, Inc, a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles. The company focuses on developing the Elio, a three wheeled vehicle for mass production in the United States, which gives 84 miles per gallon. Elio Motors, Inc was founded in 2009 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

