ValuEngine Upgrades Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uxin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.94.

Shares of UXIN stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953,960. Uxin has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $646.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.26.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.59). Uxin had a negative net margin of 26.17% and a negative return on equity of 97.42%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. The firm’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Uxin will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Uxin by 4,464.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 21,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

