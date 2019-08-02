Vaneck Vectors Egypt Index Etf (BMV:EGPT) Shares Down 0.6%

Vaneck Vectors Egypt Index Etf (BMV:EGPT) shares dropped 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $29.03, approximately 0 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $29.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bienville Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vaneck Vectors Egypt Index Etf by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vaneck Vectors Egypt Index Etf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,829,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vaneck Vectors Egypt Index Etf by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 14,251 shares during the last quarter.

